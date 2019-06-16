Lidhje

16 qershor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants of the Mons Ducasse or the Doudou festival, recognized by UNESCO as an Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, take part in the &quot;Lumacon&quot; fight between Saint George, representing &quot;the good&quot; and the dragon, representing &quot;the evil&quot;, in Mons, Belgium.
This aerial photo shows a 68-meter-long image of a whale formed by plastic waste collected from the ocean during an event to raise awareness on ocean conservation at Rudong Yangkou Harbour in Nantong in China&#39;s eastern Jiangsu province.
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong&#39;s leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China.
Venezuelan children sleep at the Binational Border Service Center&nbsp; in Tumbes, Peru, after a new migration law was imposed for all Venezuelan migrants to have valid visas and passports, June 15, 2019.
