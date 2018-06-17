Lidhje
17 qershor 2018
38 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People gather for an open-air yoga session near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France.
F1 powerboats race across the water in the F1H20 London Grand Prix in the Royal Victoria Dock in London.
Children sit in a classroom of a school after they were evacuated from a village near Hodeidah airport amid fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters in Hodeidah, Yemen.
An opponent of the deal between Greece and Macedonia kicks a tear gas thrown by riot police during clashes at the village of Pisoderi near the border with Macedonia in northern Greece. The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed a preliminary accord to end a decade-long dispute by renaming Macedonia the Republic of North Macedonia.
