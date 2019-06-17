Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

17 qershor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Spain&#39;s Queen Letizia and Britain&#39;s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
1 Spain's Queen Letizia and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, leave the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, right, attend the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.
2 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, right, attend the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.
Indian Muslim international karate champion, Syeda Falak (C-L), shows self-defense techniques to students at the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Hyderabad.
3 Indian Muslim international karate champion, Syeda Falak (C-L), shows self-defense techniques to students at the Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Hyderabad.
The Cristo Rey monument is silhouetted against the full moon in Cali, Colombia.
4 The Cristo Rey monument is silhouetted against the full moon in Cali, Colombia.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG