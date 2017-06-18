18 qershor 2017

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal.
A father's day card sits among flowers left for the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London.
Dong ethnic minority women carry packages of "zongzi", or rice dumpling, during a local festival in a village at Liping County, Guizhou Province, China, June 17, 2017.
A man looks out of the door of a Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France.
Ngarko më shumë