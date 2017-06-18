Lidhje

18 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal.
A father&#39;s day card sits among flowers left for the victims of the Grenfell apartment tower fire in North Kensington, London.
Dong ethnic minority women carry packages of &quot;zongzi&quot;, or rice dumpling, during a local festival in a village at Liping County, Guizhou Province, China, June 17, 2017.
A man looks out of the door of a Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France.
