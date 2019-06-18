Lidhje
18 qershor 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China.
People hold picture of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral cerenomy on at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul for former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a Cairo court.
An Indian worker drys "fryums", a finger shaped food made from seasoned dough, on the outskirts of Agartala.
June's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, Greece, June 17, 2019.
18 qershor 2019
