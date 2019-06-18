Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

18 qershor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China.
1 Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher as they search for survivors in the rubble after earthquakes hit Changning county in Yibin, Sichuan province, China.
People hold picture of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral cerenomy on at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul for former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a Cairo court.
2 People hold picture of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral cerenomy on at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Thousands joined in prayer in Istanbul for former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a Cairo court.
An Indian worker drys &quot;fryums&quot;, a finger shaped food made from seasoned dough, on the outskirts of Agartala.
3 An Indian worker drys "fryums", a finger shaped food made from seasoned dough, on the outskirts of Agartala.
June&#39;s full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, Greece, June 17, 2019.
4 June's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, Greece, June 17, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG