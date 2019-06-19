Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
19 qershor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan.
2
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia.
3
U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaks to supporters where he formally announced his 2020 re-election bid, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
4
Japan's Kazuto Ioka, right, sends a right to Philippines' Aston Palikute in the 10th round of their WBO super flyweight boxing title match in Makuhari, near Tokyo, Japan.
19 qershor, 2019
