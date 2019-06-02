Lidhje
Foto e ditës
2 qershor 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A cyclist rides the "Space Bikes" attraction on the eve of World Bicycle Day in Brussels, Belgium.
2
Runners throw paint powder after competing in the 5-kilometer (3-mile) 'Color Run' at the Luzhniki sports complex in Moscow, Russia.
3
Rescuing boats of the Carabinieri Police (Front) and the port's fire rescue service (2ndL) assist the damaged
River Countess
tourist boat (Rear L) after it was hit by the
MSC Opera
cruise ship (R) that lost control as it was coming in to dock in Venice, Italy. Tourists on land could be seen running away as the
MSC Opera
scraped along the dockside, its engine blaring, before knocking into the River Countess tourist boat.
4
A British Shorthair cat waits during the jury session at the International pedigree dog and purebred cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany.
2 qershor 2019
