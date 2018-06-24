Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

24 qershor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Two riders kiss while galloping during the traditional San Juan (Saint John) festival in the town of Ciutadella, on the Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain, on the eve of Saint John&#39;s Day.
1 Two riders kiss while galloping during the traditional San Juan (Saint John) festival in the town of Ciutadella, on the Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain, on the eve of Saint John's Day.
A special forces police officer secures the area during Turkey&#39;s presidential and parliamentary elections near a polling station in Istanbul.
2 A special forces police officer secures the area during Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections near a polling station in Istanbul.
Devotees wearing costumes made of banana leaves attend a Mass as part of a religious festival in honor of St. John the Baptist, also known locally as the &quot;mud people&quot; festival, in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, the Philippines.
3 Devotees wearing costumes made of banana leaves attend a Mass as part of a religious festival in honor of St. John the Baptist, also known locally as the "mud people" festival, in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, the Philippines.
Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting ban on women drivers, in east Saudi Arabia.
4 Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting ban on women drivers, in east Saudi Arabia.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG