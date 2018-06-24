Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
24 qershor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Two riders kiss while galloping during the traditional San Juan (Saint John) festival in the town of Ciutadella, on the Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain, on the eve of Saint John's Day.
2
A special forces police officer secures the area during Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections near a polling station in Istanbul.
3
Devotees wearing costumes made of banana leaves attend a Mass as part of a religious festival in honor of St. John the Baptist, also known locally as the "mud people" festival, in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, the Philippines.
4
Bahraini woman Eman Mohammed takes a selfie with her phone as she celebrates with Saudi and Bahraini women the lifting ban on women drivers, in east Saudi Arabia.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG