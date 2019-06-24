Lidhje

24 qershor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Delegation members representing Milano and Cortina celebrate after the cities won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland.
2 A girl plays on a swing in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 Ekrem Imamoglu, the candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, waves to supporters at a rally in Istanbul, June 23, 2019. The opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul celebrated a landmark win in a closely watched repeat election that ended weeks of political tension and broke the long hold President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party had leading Turkey's largest city.
4 The "Colacho", a character that represents the devil, jumps over babies lying on a mattress in the street during 'El Salto del Colacho' (The Devil's Jump) festival, in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos, Spain, June 23, 2019.

