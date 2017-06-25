25 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sun rises above a mosque before the prayer for Eid al-Fitr in Lipljan, Kosovo.
Devotees wear costumes made of banana leaves as they head to church to attend Mass as part of a religious festival, in honor of St. John the Baptist, also known locally as the "mud people" festival, in Aliaga town, Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, Philippines.
A child stands among Muslims taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania.
Festival-goers relax in a hammock at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England.