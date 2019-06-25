Lidhje

25 qershor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A paramedic helps a priest, who was taking part in a rally against the American-led Mideast peace conference, suffering from teargas after Israeli border police dispersed Palestinian protesters, near the settlement of Beit El, at the outskirts of the West Bank.
A man runs on a small road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany. Hot temperatures are expected all over Germany during the next days.
South Korean soldiers show their skills of martial arts during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Seoul.
A seals swims in the water, as a heatwave is expected to reach the city, at the Berlin Zoo, Germany.
