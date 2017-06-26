A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco.
Former United States President Barack Obama (2nd L), his wife Michelle (3rd L) along with his daughters Sasha (C) and Malia (2nd R) go rafting while on holiday in Bongkasa Village, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
News assistants run out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington, D.C.
Burnt trees are seen after a forest fire in Donana National Park, near Matalascanas, southern Spain.