Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

26 qershor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Japanese grannies perform hip-hop and dance to welcome G20 leaders summit in Osaka.
1 Japanese grannies perform hip-hop and dance to welcome G20 leaders summit in Osaka.
A reveler arrives for Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain.
2 A reveler arrives for Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain.
Demonstrators rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China.
3 Demonstrators rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China.
People cool off at a lake in Haltern am See, western Germany, as temperatures topped 38&deg; C (100.4&deg; F).
4 People cool off at a lake in Haltern am See, western Germany, as temperatures topped 38° C (100.4° F).

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG