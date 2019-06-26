Lidhje
Foto e ditës
26 qershor 2019
57 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Japanese grannies perform hip-hop and dance to welcome G20 leaders summit in Osaka.
2
A reveler arrives for Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain.
3
Demonstrators rally ahead of the G20 summit, urging the international community to back their demands for the government to withdraw a the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China.
4
People cool off at a lake in Haltern am See, western Germany, as temperatures topped 38
°
C (100.4
°
F).
26 qershor 2019
