Foto e ditës

28 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Faithfuls hold channels as Pope Francis celebrates the Corpus Domini after a procession from St. John at the Lateran Basilica to St. Mary Major Basilica to mark the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ, in Rome.
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city&#39;s handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong.
People gather by the Marine Drive seafront to be hit by breaking waves at high tide in Mumbai, India.
An indigenous man from the Torres Strait Islands wears a traditional dress as he performs during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Sydney, Australia.
