28 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Faithfuls hold channels as Pope Francis celebrates the Corpus Domini after a procession from St. John at the Lateran Basilica to St. Mary Major Basilica to mark the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ, in Rome.
2
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong.
3
People gather by the Marine Drive seafront to be hit by breaking waves at high tide in Mumbai, India.
4
An indigenous man from the Torres Strait Islands wears a traditional dress as he performs during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Sydney, Australia.