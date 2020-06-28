Lidhje
28 qershor 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian boy plays as disinfectants are sprayed by workers to sanitize cars and shops amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
2
A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolize the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, as part of the art installation "It is like it is" by German art student Dennis Josef Meseg, is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.
3
Young women take part in a Black Lives Matter anti-racism protest rally in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020.
4
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, June 27, 2020, in New York.
28 qershor 2020
