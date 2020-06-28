Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

28 qershor 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Palestinian boy plays as disinfectants are sprayed by workers to sanitize cars and shops amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
1 A Palestinian boy plays as disinfectants are sprayed by workers to sanitize cars and shops amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolize the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, as part of the art installation &quot;It is like it is&quot; by German art student Dennis Josef Meseg, is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.
2 A partially incomplete display of mannequins wrapped in a barrier tape to symbolize the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, as part of the art installation "It is like it is" by German art student Dennis Josef Meseg, is seen in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.
Young women take part in a Black Lives Matter anti-racism protest rally in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020.
3 Young women take part in a Black Lives Matter anti-racism protest rally in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020.
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, June 27, 2020, in New York.
4 A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, June 27, 2020, in New York.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG