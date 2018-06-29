29 qershor 2018

2 Eight-year-old Syrian girl Maya and her father, born without legs, arrive to an Istanbul clinic to get prosthetic legs after being evacuated from Syria. Earlier this month, Maya Merhi, 8, who was born with no legs due to a congenital condition, was moving around a Syrian refugee camp on artificial limbs made of plastic tubing and tin cans.But after pictures of her plight, including those taken by AFP in Syria were seen around the world, she was brought to Istanbul for treatment. And her life should be about to change."Maya will walk," said Dr Mehmet Zeki Culcu, the doctor treating her at an Istanbul hospital.