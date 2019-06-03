Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
3 qershor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense (known as the White Helmets) carry a wounded man on a stretcher following a reported airstrike on the town of Maaret al-Numan in the jihadist-held Idlib province.
2
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on the first day of his three-day state visit to the UK.
3
Devotees carry a palanquin during a procession at the temple of the shepherd god Khandoba on 'Somavati Amavasya' at the Jejuri temple in Pune district, Maharashtra state, India.
4
A Filipino teacher tries to prevent a crying student from getting out of the classroom during the first day of school at the President Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School in metropolitan Manila, Philippines.
3 qershor, 2019
