Foto e ditës
4 qershor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crackdown three decades ago on protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
2
Fishermen pull a boat ashore on the Arabian sea coast ahead of monsoon rains at Thane district near Mumbai, India.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2L), U.S. President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C), Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London, June 3, 2019,
4
Local men fish in a boat on the Lusiai lake near the small town of Ignalina, some 120km (74,5 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, June 3, 2019.
4 qershor 2019
