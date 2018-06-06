Lidhje
6 qershor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Muslim women react upon seeing a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, displayed to devotees on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinaga, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
2
In this black and white infrared image, the
Soyuz MS-09
rocket is launched with Expedition 56 Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, flight engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, and flight engineer Alexander Gerst of ESA (European Space Agency), at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
3
A woman crosses a bamboo bridge over a canal at the Kampong Phluk commune in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
4
Rescue workers search in El Rodeo near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 5, 2018.
