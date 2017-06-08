8 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Rescue personnel carry bodies recovered by fishing vessels in the waters off San Hlan village, in Laung Lone township, southern Myanmar. Fishermen have joined navy and air force personnel in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Myanmar, where a military plane carrying 122 people including 15 children crashed a day earlier.
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump event during the Rome IAAF Diamond League athletics competition at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, blown by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan.