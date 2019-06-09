Lidhje
9 qershor 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Hindu devotees run through red hot embers as part of annual fire walking ritual during 'Draupadi Amman' festival in Bangalore, India.
2
Protesters march during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong. Huge protest crowds thronged Hong Kong as anger swells over plans to allow extraditions to China, a proposal that has sparked the biggest public backlash against the city's pro-Beijing leadership in years.
3
Members of the ancient Samaritan community pray during the holiday of Shavuot on Mount Gerizim near the West Bank town of Nablus.
4
Police officers detain opposition supporters during a protest against the presidential election, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
9 qershor 2019
