1 mars, 2018
01 mars, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
This video grab provided by RU-RTR Russian television shows the launch of what President Vladimir Putin said is Russia's new nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile. Putin declared that Russia has developed a range of new nuclear weapons, claiming they can't be intercepted by enemy.
Visitors pay their respects as the casket of Reverend Billy Graham lies in honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Feb. 28, 2018. It's a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. Graham died in his sleep at his North Carolina home. He was 99.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel, Feb. 28, 2018.
