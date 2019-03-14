Lidhje
Foto e ditës
14 mars, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft at the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
2
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 59/60, gestures from inside a bus at a farewell ceremony outside the Cosmonaut hotel prior to launch onboard the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
3
South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul.
4
A woman reacts during a news conference after the announcement that one former British soldier would be prosecuted for murder relating to the massacre of civilians by British forces in Londonderry, Northern Ireland 50 years ago.
14 mars, 2019
