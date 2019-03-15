Lidhje

15 mars 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The New Zealand national flag is flown at half-mast on a Parliament building in Wellington after attacks on two Christchurch mosques left at least 49 dead on March 15, with one gunman identified as an Australian extremist, apparently livestreaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.
Students take part in a &#39;youth strike to act on climate change&#39; demonstration in Nice, France. Similar protests by young people took place across the world.
A young man walks with an elderly one injured in his eye with others said to be members of the Islamic State (IS) group as they exit from the village of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor,
People gather during a protest over President Abdelaziz Bouteflika&#39;s decision to postpone elections and extend his fourth term in office, in Algiers, Algeria.
