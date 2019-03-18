Lidhje
Foto e ditës
18 mars, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Dutch counterterrorism police install a camera on a sniffer dog as they prepare to enter a house after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands.
2
People visit a memorial site for victims of Friday's shooting, in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
3
Men carry a coffin along a makeshift path on the river in Ngangu township Chimanimani, Manicaland Province, eastern Zimbabwe, after the area was hit by the cyclone Idai.
4
People are seen fleeing as heavy smoke rises above the Islamic State (IS) group's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.
18 mars, 2019
