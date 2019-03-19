Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
19 mars 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India.
2
A shivering displaced woman stands in the doorframe of a house in Beira, Mozambique. More than 1,000 people are feared dead in a cyclone that smashed into the country last week.
3
A group of students (C) sings in front of flowers left in tribute to victims at the Botanical Garden in Christchurch, four days after a shooting at two mosques that claimed the lives of 50 people.
4
Posters with drawings of French President Emmanuel Macron wearing the coronation tunic of King Louis XVI are displayed during a demonstration by labor unions against the government's reforms, in Paris.
Ngarko më shumë
19 mars 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG