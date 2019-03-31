Lidhje
Foto e ditës
31 mars 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Models display creations from the "Heaven Gaia" collection by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing.
2
Clowns and mimes perform in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to mark the upcoming April Fools' Day.
3
A couple on a boat admires cheery blossoms as they enjoy a tea ceremony in a river in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.
4
An elderly woman casts her ballot at home during the presidential election in Mariinka, near a contact line not far from Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
31 mars 2019
