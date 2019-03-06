Lidhje

6 mars 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Catholic faithful with her forehead marked with ash prays during the celebration of Ash Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets people outside the Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, Britain.
A Balinese man holds a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual to enter the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu New Year, in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia.
A Kenya Airways worker is dispersed by riot police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport during a labor dispute that grounded flights near Nairobi.
