7 mars, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women stand near a banner of an International Women's day photo exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8.
2
Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth views a painting with Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum in London.
4
Police officers detain an activist of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, New Delhi.
7 mars, 2019
