Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

7 mars, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Women stand near a banner of an International Women&#39;s day photo exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ahead of International Women&#39;s Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8.
1 Women stand near a banner of an International Women's day photo exhibition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, ahead of International Women's Day, which is celebrated every year on March 8.
Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women&#39;s Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.
2 Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai, India.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth views a painting with Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum in London.
3 Britain's Queen Elizabeth views a painting with Science Museum Director Ian Blatchford during a visit to the museum in London.
Police officers detain an activist of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India&rsquo;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, New Delhi.
4 Police officers detain an activist of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, New Delhi.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG