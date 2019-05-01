Lidhje
1 maj 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A cameraman is hit by a tear gas canister during clashes with police on the sidelines of the annual May Day rally in Paris, France.
2
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and new Empress Masako are driven to Imperial Palace to greet Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko in Tokyo.
3
In this photo released by Bureau of the Royal Household ,Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, right, presents a gift to Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok. An announcement in the
Royal Gazette
said Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya is legally married to the 66-year-old king, and is now Queen Suthida.
4
The Chapel-en-le-Frith dancers perform an annual dance atop the Eccles Pike in Derbyshire, Britain, at sunrise, as part of the ancient Celtic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day or the beginning of summer.
