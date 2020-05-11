Lidhje
11 maj 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, arrives at her home, in Milan, Italy. The young Italian woman has returned to her homeland after 18 months as a hostage in eastern Africa.
2
Fire fighters onboard a vessel extinguish a fire on a tanker ship docked in Belawan, Indonesia.
3
A demonstrator shouts slogans after he was detained by the police during a protest against India's newly inaugurated link road to the Chinese border, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
People line up for a beer at a restaurant terrace in Prague, Czech Republic.
11 maj 2020
