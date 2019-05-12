Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

12 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters arrive at the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport, Myanmar, in this still image taken from social media.
1 An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters arrive at the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport, Myanmar, in this still image taken from social media.
Priests lie face down on the floor during an ordination ceremony presided over by Pope Francis, in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
2 Priests lie face down on the floor during an ordination ceremony presided over by Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Taiwanese people perform during the Buddha&#39;s Birthday celebration in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.
3 Taiwanese people perform during the Buddha's Birthday celebration in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.
Boats sail near a swirling waterspout in Singapore, May 11, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media.
4 Boats sail near a swirling waterspout in Singapore, May 11, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG