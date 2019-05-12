Lidhje
12 maj 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An evacuated passenger records on her phone as firefighters arrive at the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport, Myanmar, in this still image taken from social media.
2
Priests lie face down on the floor during an ordination ceremony presided over by Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
3
Taiwanese people perform during the Buddha's Birthday celebration in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.
4
Boats sail near a swirling waterspout in Singapore, May 11, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media.
12 maj 2019
