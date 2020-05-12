Lidhje

12 maj, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Nurses embrace during a ceremony marking International Nurses Day, at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
2 Italian violinist Fiamma Flavia Paolucci performs at Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome, as the world is marking International Nurses Day, during the country's partial lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19.
3 A handout image made available by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) shows Burj Khalifa during a light show to mark "10 million meals" Covid-19 campaign in Dubai, UAE.
4 A stork flies past snow-covered bushes in the village of Kreva, some 100 km northwest of Minsk, Belarus.

