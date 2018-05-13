Lidhje
13 maj 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Israel's Netta performs after winning the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal, May 12, 2018.
Motorcycles burn following a blast at the Pentecost Church Central Surabaya (GPPS), in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, in this photo provided by Antara Foto.
A bullet hole is seen on the window of a cafe located near the area where the assailant of a knife attack was shot dead by police officers in central Paris, France.
The pack rides past a field of poppies during the 9th stage between Pesco Sannita and the Gran Sasso during the 101st Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race.
