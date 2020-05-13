Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
13 maj, 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan nurse attends to newborn children who lost their mothers in an attack at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen burst into the hospital’s maternity ward and started shooting. The attack killed 24 people, including two newborns and at least six babies lost their mothers.
2
A car drives along a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
3
A seller of religious figurines waits for customers at her stall wearing a face mask during the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal.
4
Iranians attends Laylat al-Qadr prayers, one of the holiest nights during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in the Tehran.
Ngarko më shumë
13 maj, 2020
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG