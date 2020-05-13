Lidhje

Foto e ditës

13 maj, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Afghan nurse attends to newborn children who lost their mothers in an attack at a hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen burst into the hospital&rsquo;s maternity ward and started shooting. The attack killed 24 people, including two newborns and at least six babies lost their mothers.
A car drives along a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany.
A seller of religious figurines waits for customers at her stall wearing a face mask during the 103rd anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal.
Iranians attends Laylat al-Qadr prayers, one of the holiest nights during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in the Tehran.
