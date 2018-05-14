Lidhje

Foto e ditës

14 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S President&#39;s daughter Ivanka Trump unveils an inauguration plaque as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claps during the opeing of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusal
Protesters march during a demonstration in Istanbul, against the move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 13, 2018.
