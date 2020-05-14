Lidhje

Breaking News
Foto e ditës

14 maj, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident to be tested for the COVID-19 in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Nervous residents of the pandemic epicenter queued up across the city for testing after a new cluster of cases sparked a mass screening campaign.
2 A member of the staff from La Paz hospital reacts after two minutes of silence for health workers that died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain.
3 Protesters with long guns shelter from the heavy rain during a protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan.
4 Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, arrives for a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

