15 maj 2018

1 The mother of a Leila al-Ghandour (C), a Palestinian baby of 8 months who according to Gaza's health ministry died of tear gas inhalation during clashes in East Gaza the previous day, holds her at the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.