Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

15 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A worker sets up one of hundreds of Ludwig van Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of the German composer, in Bonn.
1 A worker sets up one of hundreds of Ludwig van Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of the German composer, in Bonn.
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, D.C.
2 Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, D.C.
A junk boat sails in to dock in the central district of Hong Kong.
3 A junk boat sails in to dock in the central district of Hong Kong.
Doormen dressed in floral patterned suits stand on duty outside of a private club with it&#39;s front covered in flowers in London.
4 Doormen dressed in floral patterned suits stand on duty outside of a private club with it's front covered in flowers in London.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG