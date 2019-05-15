Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
15 maj 2019
15 maj, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A worker sets up one of hundreds of Ludwig van Beethoven plastic sculptures designed by German conceptual artist Ottmar Hoerl to mark the 250th birth anniversary of the German composer, in Bonn.
2
Double amputee dog Cora Rose balances on her hind legs to watch Zach Skow repairing her cart on a street in Washington, D.C.
3
A junk boat sails in to dock in the central district of Hong Kong.
4
Doormen dressed in floral patterned suits stand on duty outside of a private club with it's front covered in flowers in London.
15 maj 2019
