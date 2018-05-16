Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

16 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Students clash with Senegalese police during a protest outside the gates of the University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar. New clashes between students and law enforcement officers erupted at several universities across Senegal the day after a second-year student Mohamed Fallou Sene, 25, was killed during a protest about late grant payments, sparking further demonstrations at universities across the West African country.
1 Students clash with Senegalese police during a protest outside the gates of the University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar. New clashes between students and law enforcement officers erupted at several universities across Senegal the day after a second-year student Mohamed Fallou Sene, 25, was killed during a protest about late grant payments, sparking further demonstrations at universities across the West African country.
Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges River, to offer it to Lord Shiva for the betterment of their families and society, in Allahabad, India.
2 Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges River, to offer it to Lord Shiva for the betterment of their families and society, in Allahabad, India.
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi.
3 A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi.
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018.
4 People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG