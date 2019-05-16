Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
16 maj 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Women throw earthern pitchers onto the ground to protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India.
2
Kayapo tribal leader Raoni Metuktire, right, hugs French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris.
3
Riders crash during stage six of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, 238kms from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo.
4
Pallbearers guide the casket to a waiting hearse after the memorial service for Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the assault on the STEM Highlands Ranch School, May 15, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Ngarko më shumë
16 maj 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG