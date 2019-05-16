Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

16 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Women throw earthern pitchers onto the ground to protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India.
1 Women throw earthern pitchers onto the ground to protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in Ahmedabad, India.
Kayapo tribal leader Raoni Metuktire, right, hugs French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris.
2 Kayapo tribal leader Raoni Metuktire, right, hugs French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris.
Riders crash during stage six of the 102nd Giro d&#39;Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, 238kms from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo.
3 Riders crash during stage six of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, 238kms from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo.
Pallbearers guide the casket to a waiting hearse after the memorial service for Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the assault on the STEM Highlands Ranch School, May 15, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
4 Pallbearers guide the casket to a waiting hearse after the memorial service for Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the assault on the STEM Highlands Ranch School, May 15, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG