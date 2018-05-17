Lidhje
17 Maj, 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indian Muslim children learn to read the Quran at Jama Masjid mosque on the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Ahmadabad.
Members of the Armed Forces ride horses during a parade rehearsal, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor, England.
A Palestinian youth waves a sparkler at the site of a tent protest on the Israel-Gaza border east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 16, 2018, as the faithful prepare to start the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
U.S. actress Blanca Blanco arrives for the screening of the film "Dogman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2018.
