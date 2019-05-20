Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

20 maj, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas.
1 A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas.
The new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds up a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv.
2 The new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds up a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle.
3 Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle.
Figurines are displayed as part of the Floella&#39;s Future stand at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London.
4 Figurines are displayed as part of the Floella's Future stand at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG