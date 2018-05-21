Lidhje
Foto e ditës
21 maj 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Women dressed in the traditional clothes of the Sorbs carry the statue of Virgin Mary during a procession in the church in Rosenthal, Germany.
A young South Korean woman wears a traditional Korean flower cap during a traditional Coming-of-Age Day ceremony to mark adulthood at Namsan hanok village in Seoul.
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem, May 19, 2018.
A worker fills a tray with vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the holy month of Ramadan, at a factory in Allahabad, India.
