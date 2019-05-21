Lidhje
Learning English
21 maj 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A construction worker cycles to work in Samroang village outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
President of Huawei's Honor brand, George Zhao, launches the Honor 20 range of smartphones at an event in London.
The white coats of doctors lie on the street around the Spanish message "No to the veto," directed at President Mario Abdo Benítez, asking him to not veto a proposed law that would allow doctors, from both the public and private sectors, to partially retire after 25 years of work, in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 20, 2019.
Daisies are seen in rain drops on a blade of grass in Laatzen, northern Germany.
21 maj 2019
