Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

22 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Riot police officers spray gas at photographers during scuffles part of a demonstration in Paris, France. Public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022.
1 Riot police officers spray gas at photographers during scuffles part of a demonstration in Paris, France. Public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022.
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria.
2 Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria.
A child dressed in a traditional Chinese costume floats in the air, supported by a rig of hidden metal rods, during a parade on the outlying Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong to celebrate the Bun Festival.
3 A child dressed in a traditional Chinese costume floats in the air, supported by a rig of hidden metal rods, during a parade on the outlying Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong to celebrate the Bun Festival.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in London, Britain May 22, 2018.
4 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in London, Britain May 22, 2018.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG