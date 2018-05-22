Lidhje
Foto e ditës
22 maj 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Riot police officers spray gas at photographers during scuffles part of a demonstration in Paris, France. Public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022.
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria.
A child dressed in a traditional Chinese costume floats in the air, supported by a rig of hidden metal rods, during a parade on the outlying Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong to celebrate the Bun Festival.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, with Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in London, Britain May 22, 2018.
