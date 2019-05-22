Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
22 maj 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fire crackers explode near supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during clashes with the police in Jakarta, Indonesia. President Joko Widodo said authorities have the volatile situation in the country's capital under control after six people died in riots by supporters of his losing rival in last month's presidential election.
2
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A Palestinian boy rides on a make-shift swing in an impoverished area in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
4
Japanese traditional female entertainers, or geisha, from Shimbashi area rehearse for "Azumaodori" at Shimbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo.
Ngarko më shumë
22 maj 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG