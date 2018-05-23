Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

23 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Geishas, traditional Japanese female entertainers, perform their dance during a press preview of the annual Azuma Odori Dance Festival at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo, Japan.
1 Geishas, traditional Japanese female entertainers, perform their dance during a press preview of the annual Azuma Odori Dance Festival at the Shinbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo, Japan.
A 17th lava fissure erupts hundreds of feet in the air during a volcano outbreak in Pahoa, Hawaii.
2 A 17th lava fissure erupts hundreds of feet in the air during a volcano outbreak in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Indonesian Muslims read the Koran at a Mosque in Bandung, West Java, during the month of Ramadan.
3 Indonesian Muslims read the Koran at a Mosque in Bandung, West Java, during the month of Ramadan.
A boy looks at a six-meter tall luminescent puppet, operated by ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas.
4 A boy looks at a six-meter tall luminescent puppet, operated by ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG