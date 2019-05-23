Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

23 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Jessica Rodgers and neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers&#39; mother&#39;s apartment to check on damage after a tornado tore though Jefferson City, Mo.
1 Jessica Rodgers and neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers' mother's apartment to check on damage after a tornado tore though Jefferson City, Mo.
An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
2 An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah celebrate victory in India&#39;s general elections, in New Delhi.
3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah celebrate victory in India's general elections, in New Delhi.
A dog waits for its owner outside a polling station, where Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Theresa May voted in the European Parliament Elections, in Sonning, Britain.
4 A dog waits for its owner outside a polling station, where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May voted in the European Parliament Elections, in Sonning, Britain.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG