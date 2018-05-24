Lidhje

24 maj, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An Indian Muslim worker applies colors on Kalavas (sacred threads) in Ajmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
2 Pro-Choice activists dress up as characters from the Handmaid's Tale in a City centre demonstration ahead of a May 25 referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland.
3 The night sky is illuminated by lava pouring from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii.
4 An Indian worker arranges strands of vermicelli noodles to dry inside of a factory during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala.

